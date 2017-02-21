Search ops on for 22-year-old who jumped into Bhiwandi creek

The police has begun search operations for a 22-year-old man, who jumped into a creek in Bhiwandi, late yesterday night. The incident came to light when motorists travelling on Kasheli bridge in Bhiwandi saw a man jump off the bridge around 11 pm.

According to a passer-by, Maurya arrived on the bridge in a motorbike. After parking his vehicle, he stepped onto the parapet and jumped. When people raised an alarm, the fire brigade and Thane disaster management cell rushed to the spot. On checking the registration number of the bike, officials learnt that the man was a resident of Thane. “He has been identified as a resident of Indira Nagar, Wagle Estate,” said Santosh Kadam, officer, disaster Management cell.

“While search operations to locate Mauray were launched immediately, he could not be traced until this morning,” said an official of the disaster management cell. The police are yet to establish the reason for the extreme step.