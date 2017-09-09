Search reveals luxury car, old notes in Gurmeet Ram Rahim's HQ



Search operations start at (inset) Ram Rahim's Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. Pic /PTI

Sirsa: A luxury car without a registration plate and old currency notes were yesterday seized from the headquarters here of the Sacha Sauda Dera, a sect whose head is in jail after being convicted for rape, an official said.

In a mammoth search operation by security forces and district authorities, some rooms were also sealed and hard disk drives and unlabelled medicines recovered, Haryana's Information and Public Relations Deputy Director, Satish Mehra, said. The exercise is being conducted amid tight security by police and paramilitary personnel, besides senior officials of various government departments.

Some rooms have been sealed, computer hard disk drives, an unregistered Lexus car, an OB van, R7,000 of demonetised currency, R12,000 cash and some pharma medicines without labels or a brand name are among other items which have been seized," he said.

Reports of plastic "coins" or tokens being found during the operations could not be confirmed.