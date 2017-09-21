Second case against Dawood Ibrahim's brother filed after jeweler complains



Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar

One more extortion case has been registered against Iqbal Kaskar. After reading about his arrest following a builder's complaint, a Thane-based jeweller approached the Thane police.

Commissioner of Police, Thane, Parambir Singh said, "We've filed a case based on his statement. Investigation is on to gather evidence."

"We are in the know of many people who were extorted. They should come forward and lodge a complaint. It'll help our investigation," he added.

A shiny deal

The Thane jeweller, in his statement to the police, alleged he was extorted in 2015-16. "He had a piece of land and wanted to sell it. Hence, Mumtaz Shaikh approached him, saying he had a buyer. When complainant found out the buyer was Kaskar, he called off the deal, not wanting to get into any trouble," said an officer.

This allegedly angered the gang and the jeweller started getting threat calls in Dawood's name. The officer added, "The complainant claims Mumtaz and Israr Ali Sayed Ali came to his shop and demanded 50 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakh cash to settle the issue. The jeweller gave them 40 tolas worth R15 lakh and said he wasn't in a position to give more."

The secret meeting

The police said Mumtaz, who worked as a real estate agent, was aware of several land disputes with one or both parties having approached him for help. "He was the point person and would pass the information on to Israr, who would share it with Kaskar... We are checking how many people had been threatened and were forced to pay," said an officer.

Pradeep Sharma, senior inspector of Anti-Extortion Cell, met with Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, but there's no information on what the meeting was about. It is suspected that it was to gather information related to the names of several corporators coming up during the investigation. Sharma, however, said it was a personal meeting.

50 tolas

Quantity of gold the gang demanded

Rs 5 lakh

Worth of the gold ornaments the jeweller gave the trio