Second floor of Bhiwandi building gutted in fire

Firefighters carry out rescue operations at the residential building in Bhiwandi
A fire broke out on the second floor of a residential building at Vanjar Patti Naka in Bhiwandi, around 9 am today. According to sources, 10 people, who were present in the building at the time of the incident, were safely evacuated. Nobody was reported injured in the incident.
Fire fighting vehicles immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Two petrol pumps near the building have been shut for safety reasons.
The building, which belongs to a well-known Bhiwandi-based cloth trader, Nizamuddin Ansari, was allegedly also being used as an unauthorised godown to store cloth material and threads.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.
