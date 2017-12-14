Second phase of Gujarat assembly polls begins

The second phase of state assembly polls began in Gujarat on Thursday. Voting has begun in 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions

The second phase of state assembly polls began in Gujarat on Thursday. Voting has begun in 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions. There are 851 candidates in the fray. Special deployment of police has been made to ensure law and order. Elections are being held in Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara and Chhota Udepur districts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Representational Picture

A total of 25,575 polling booths have been set up in 14,523 places. The Election Commission has deployed hundreds of companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, 12 companies of Rapid Action Force and 19 companies of the State Reserve Police Force for the election. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats in the 182-seat state assembly were held on December 9 with over 60 per cent polling registered.

