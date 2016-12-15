E-paper

Secretary-General designate appreciates India's contribution to UN By Arul Louis

By IANS | Posted 15-Dec-2016


United Nations: Secretary-General designate Antonio Guterres has expressed appreciation for India's contributions to the United Nations at a meeting with Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar, said a spokesperson for India's UN Mission on Wednesday.

Jaishankar met Guterres soon after he was sworn in on Monday.

Jaishankar assured Guterres of India's cooperation in implementation of his priorities in sustainable development and peace and security, the spokesperson said.

Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman also met Jaishankar and discussed an array of issues, the spokesperson said.

