Security forces' action against protesters kills 3 in Kashmir

Locals allegedly pelted stones at security forces to help a terrorist escape; he was gunned down



Smoke billows out of the house which was targetted by the security forces to eliminate the terrorist. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Three civilians were killed in security forces' action against protestors near an encounter site in Budgam district in Kashmir during an anti-militancy operation which ended with the killing of the lone terrorist yesterday.

"One terrorist has been killed and a weapon has been recovered from the scene of the encounter," an army official said. The encounter has ended, a police official said adding that one para trooper also sustained injuries.



Protestors run after security personnel used live ammunition near the encounter site. Pic/AFP

Civilians pelted stones

Three civilians - all young men in their twenties - were killed while 18 others were injured in security forces' action against a large number of protestors who pelted stones on the law enforcing personnel allegedly in a vain bid to help the holed up terrorist escape. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Durbugh area of Chadoora in the early hours yesterday following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after the terrorist opened firing on security forces. The slain civilians have been identified as Zahid Dar, Saqib Ahmad and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani.

Separatists call for strike

Separatists in Kashmir have called for a general strike today against the killing of the three civilians and sought an impartial inquiry into the incident. Chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik issued a joint statement about this.

Pellet guns may be back

Pellet guns "may be" used by the security forces in Kashmir valley to disperse the rioters if their alternatives fail, the government said yesterday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj G Ahir said that the government had constituted an expert committee on July 26, 2016 to explore other possible alternatives to pellet guns as non-lethal weapons.

"Accordingly, the government has decided that the security forces will resort to various measures such as using PAVA-chilli (shells and grenades), Stun Lac (shells and grenades) and tear smoke shells to disperse the rioters," he said.

The Minister added, "However, if these measures prove to be ineffective in dispersing rioters, use of pellet guns may be resorted to."