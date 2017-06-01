Security forces kill two militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants were killed on Thursday in an operation by the security forces in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
In a quick operation, Jammu and Kashmir police identified the two terrorists who were instrumental in throwing a grenade on its men on Wednesday in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured, a police spokesman said here.
"The two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation with 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 92, 177 and 179 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," the spokesperson added.
Trending Videos
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor looks exactly like Sanjay Dutt from 'Rocky'
Vintage Mumbai: City's history that will leave you spellbound
Video: Ishan Khattar ignores Shahid Kapoor's warning over Jhanvi Kapoor
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments