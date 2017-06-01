E-paper

Security forces kill two militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants were killed on Thursday in an operation by the security forces in Sopore town in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

In a quick operation, Jammu and Kashmir police identified the two terrorists who were instrumental in throwing a grenade on its men on Wednesday in Sopore town in which four policemen were injured, a police spokesman said here.

"The two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation with 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 92, 177 and 179 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," the spokesperson added.

