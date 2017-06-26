Security guard tries to rape woman in residential society



Representational picture



A security guard in a residential society was arrested in Greater Noida after he allegedly tried to rape one of the residents, the police said on Saturday.

"The victim is an engineer and lives at a residential society here," Surajpur police station, SHO, Manish Saxena said.



He said that last night, at around 1 AM, a guard Raj Kumar, who was working at the society, reached her apartment in an inebriated condition and rang the door bell. Seeing the security guard, the woman opened the door but he forcibly entered and made an attempt to rape her, the officer said. The victim raised alarm and neighbours came to her rescue.



Seeing the neighbours, the guard tried to hide but soon a police team also reached the spot, the officer said. A search was carried out and the accused was nabbed from a bathroom in the apartment, the police said.

