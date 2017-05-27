Security guard turns 'Jasoos', finds conman and gets back Rs 50K

The 49-year-old security guard of a building got back R35,000 of the money for wife’s chemo with his bank’s help, says cops dragging feet on the case



Representation pic

Nanu Jha will put the best of detectives and negotiators to shame. The 49-year-old security guard of a residential building has tracked down the phisher who took nearly Rs 50,000 from his bank account in March and has managed to get back Rs 35,000. The rest of his money is expected to be returned in a day or two.

Jha had set this money aside for his wife's chemotherapy. He had borrowed Rs 1 lakh in cash and another Rs 20,000 via cheque from a relative in Darbhanga in Bihar for the treatment. He deposited the cheque in an SBI branch in Bihar on February 4.

On March 1, after he returned home to Bandra, he received a call from a man claiming to be an SBI branch manager. The caller asked him to part with his debit card PIN and other account details in order to get the cheque cleared. Jha trusted him blindly after the caller revealed that he knew of his wife's illness and other personal details.

That same day, six e-transfers were made -- the first of Rs 19,999 through M-pesa, the second of Rs 9,999 through Airtel Money, and two of Rs 5,000 each via Idea Money, and the last two of Rs 5,000 each via Paytm.



Nanu Jha had borrowed Rs 1lakh

Immediately sought help

As soon as he began receiving SMS alerts of the withdrawals, Jha rushed to the Khar police for help. The police registered an FIR against unknown person(s) under sections 420 (cheating) of the IPC and 66 (C) (identity theft) of the IT Act.

But, that's as far as the police allegedly went. Jha claimed they then made no attempt to track down the phisher. This forced the guard to approach the bank and pleaded with the authorities for help. Moved by Jha's plight and his immediate need for money, the bank helped track down the details of the cheat over the course of the next two mo-nths. It also helped recover R15,000 of the lost money.

The smooth talker

Once he procured the name and home address of the phisher, Jha then called him up and warned him of the police complaint. Over the course of several calls, he convinced the man to return his money to get the complaint withdrawn.

Afraid of the long arm of the law catching up with him, the man began transferring back some of the money. In the first instalment, he returned R5,000, and Rs 15,000 soon after. "He has promised to give back R15,000 in one to two days," said a hopeful Jha.

'Cops unhelpful'

Jha claimed that he visited Khar police station several times, but returned dejected. "It's been three months, but the Khar police have made no headway in the case. That's why I decided to take matters into my hands. Once I get back all my money, I will withdraw my complaint." Nitesh Bhujbal, inspector of Khar police, said investigation is underway.