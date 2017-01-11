Security scare at Mumbai airport after multiple bomb alerts



Representational pic

Mumbai airport was put on high alert on Monday night after an Interpol input was received about a bomb on board a flight to Kuala Lumpur. Security.

According to a report in Times of India, the security agencies combed three aircraft for suspicious objects. Over 400 passengers, and many check-in bags were also put through security checks.

Mumbai T2 airport

"The CBI had an intelligence input through Interpol about a bomb on board a flight bound for Kuala Lumpur. I ordered a proper drill, a thorough security check of all flights bound for Kuala Lumpur. We monitored all the three flights till the time they landed safely at their scheduled destination," O P Singh, director-general, CISF, told the paper.

Later, there was another alert from another source, the report added. A Sahar police officer told the paper that at close to 10:00 pm, the airport control room got an anonymous call, and the person also spoke about a bomb onboard a flight to Kuala Lumpur. The caller disconnected the VoIP (voice over internet protocol) call after giving the message.

The security agencies swung into action, and conducted thorough checks on all Kuala Lumpur-bound flights -- the 11.15pm Malindo Air flight OD-216, which had 140 passengers on board, the 11.25 pm Malaysia Airline flight MH-195 which was carrying 158 passengers, and the MH-187 (2 am), which had 145 passengers.

A police officer told the paper, “The passengers who had boarded the aircraft were informed about the bomb call and asked to deplane to undergo a security check again. Not a single passenger complained or created a fuss. Instead, they came forward and asked us to frisk them all, they didn't want any untoward incident mid-air.”