In view of the Rohingyas' movement along the India-Myanmar and India-Bangladesh borders and the on-going Durga Puja festivities, vigil has been increased in the border areas, officials said on Thursday. "Though Tripura has no borders with Myanmar, we have asked the BSF to further strengthen security along the 856-km boundary with Bangladesh," Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla told media persons in Agartala.



Rohingya Muslim refugees walk through Kutupalong refugee camp in the Bangaldeshi district of Ukhia on Thursday. Pic/AFP

He said, "According to the BSF, over 18 battalions of para-military troopers were earlier deployed along the India-Bangladesh border with Tripura. We have asked the BSF to also deploy their training battalions in these frontiers." The Tripura police chief said that in view of the Rohingya imbroglio in Myanmar and the on-going Durga Puja festivities, border security has been further intensified to foil any attempt by the Rohingyas, fleeing the Rakhine state in Myanmar, to enter India through Bangladesh.

A Mizoram Home Department official said Special Secretary (Internal Security) Rina Mittal and Joint Secretary (North-East) Satyender Garg last week visited four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur. "The Home Ministry officials studied the India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar border issues. They also observed the free movement of Indian and Myanmarese citizens within 16 km of the border," the state official said.

14 refugees drown as boat capsizes

A boat carrying 130 Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar has capsized off the Bay of Bengal, the International Organization for Migration said on Thursday. IOM's Bangladesh office tweeted that 14 bodies had been recovered, including eight children.