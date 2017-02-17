See tigers in the wilderness of Bandhavgarh. Here's how

Once the abode of maharajas, Bandhavgarh is royalty at its best. One of the best national park's in the country to see a tiger, very few have returned disappointed from this place without a sighting.

Besides Tiger, the Park is also home to other mammals like Four-horned Antelope (Chousingha), Sambar, Barking Deer, Leopard, Gaur, Indian Wild Dog (Dhole). A variety of birds like Black-naped Monarch, Asian Paradise Flycatcher, Crested Hawk-eagle, Red-headed Vulture, Mottled Wood-owl and Painted Sandgrouse can be seen here.

Dates:

Batch I: 3rd–6th June 2017

Batch II: 8th–11th June 2017 (On demand)

Camp Charges: Rs. 26,500/- members and Rs. 28,000/- non-members

Accommodation: Twin sharing basis.

Reporting: Pick up at Katni railway station at 10:40 a.m. on day one. Drop off at Katni railway station at 1:00 p.m. on the last day.

How to get there: Train - Mumbai-Katni:Kamayani exp (11071) arrives in Katni at 10:00 a.m.Katni-Mumbai:Many trains are available, HWH Mumbai Mail (12321) arrives in Katni at 04:20 p.m. Flight - Closest airport to Katni is Jabalpur about 64 km away. Cost includes: Accommodation, food, transfers to/from Katni, Safari charges and entry to the Park.