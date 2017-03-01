Virender Sehwag calls people threatening Gurmerhar Kaur with rape the 'lowest form of life'

Retired Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, came in support of Gurmehar Kaur, by calling the people, who made rape threats against her as, 'the lowest form of life.' According to The Times of India, Virender Sehwag even defended his tweet, which received backlash, claiming his post was "plain fun" but was misconstrued.

She has a right to express her views and anyone who threatens her with violence or rape is the lowest form of life. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2017

Gurmehar Kaur

Gurmehar Kaur, 20, had started the campaign 'I am not afraid of ABVP', following the violence at Ramjas College. The campaign went viral and received massive support from students of various universities.

She posted her pictures on Facebook holding different placards including 'I am not afraid of ABVP' and 'Pakistan did not kill my father but war did'.

While the literature student's classmates and peers started sharing the post, prompting students from various universities across the country to change their profile pictures with similar placards, Sehwag shared an image of his holding a placard saying, "I did not score two triple centuries. My bat did."

My tweet was an attempt to be facetious rather than one to bully anyone over their opinion. Agreement or disagreement wasn't even a factor. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2017

After his post created a social media flurry, Sehwag clarified, "My tweet wasn't intended for Gurmehar. It was plain fun but people construed the other way."

However, Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt and wrestler sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat, joined the bandwagon of celebrities who took to social media to question Kaur's views.



Yogeshwar Dutt

Dutt posted an image of Kaur along with Adolf Hitler, Osama bin Laden and a black buck. He nevertheless clarified his stance with the following tweet, "I am not against #GurmeharKaur , I respect her, she is the daughter of a Shaheed, I just have a different view."

I am not against #GurmeharKaur , I respect her, she is the daughter of a Shaheed, I just have a different view: Yogeshwar Dutt pic.twitter.com/EO0Hp8haUq — ANI (@ANI_news) March 1, 2017

Everyone has a right to express their views without being bullied or threatened. Gurmehar Kaur or the Phogat sisters. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 1, 2017

I condemn rape threats If log iss tarah se dhamki de rahe h to ye bahut hi galat bat h.Lekin m aapne desh k khilaf single word nhi sun sakti https://t.co/ImlEb4dj6c — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) February 28, 2017



Geeta Phogat

While Geeta Phogat criticised Kaur saying, "If you speak against nation, people will obviously not like it. Irrespective of gender, the person won't be spared", her sister Babita Phogat said, "her view that her father was killed by war and not Pakistan was wrong for me. It's against our nation and martyrs". She nonetheless condemned rape threats made against her.



Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who had joined Sehwag in the Twitter war with Kaur, wrote an open letter titled "Don't hang me over a laugh" after he was at the receiving end for allegedly bullying the literature student.

Gurmehar Kaur withdrew from her social media campaign after receiving rape threats allegedly from the members of the RSS-backed outfit.