A self-proclaimed godman was arrested for allegedly raping a Dalit woman in the Misrikh area of this district, police said on Friday.

Baba Siyaram Das, who has an 'ashram' in Misrikh and also runs a law college allegedly raped the 19-year-old for over eight months, they said.

The woman was rescued by police when she dialled 100 and narrated her story to the police, officials said. She also belongs to this district, they said.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she met Rintoo Singh, manager of the law college run by Das, in search of a job.

The woman alleged that she was held captive and raped by Das, police officials said. The woman alleged that she was told by Rintoo Singh that she had been sold for Rs 50 thousand by two men, Dashrath and Ashish Shukla, with whom she had come, they added.

"Baba Siyaram Das was arrested while Dashrath, Shukla and Rintoo Singh are at large," said SP Sitapur Mrigendra Pratap Singh.

Investigation is on and a search of the 'ashram' is going on, he said.

There have been incidents in recent past where self-styled godmen have faced allegations of sexual impropriety.

The most prominent case is of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has a massive following in

Punjab, Haryana and other parts of north India and was recently convicted by a Panchkula court for raping two disciples.