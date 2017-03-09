Shiv Sena anoints Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Hemangi Worlikar as mayor and deputy mayor

Sticking to its pre-poll promise and making history, Shiv Sena anoints both mayor and deputy mayor in the BMC, after receiving support from former ally BJP



(From left) Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, deputy mayor Hemangi Worlikar, Sena leaders Neelam Gorhe, Aadesh Bandekar and Arvind Sawant. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Shiv Sena is holding true on at least one pre-BMC poll promise: to have its mayor in the civic body, and making history while it's at it, by also having the deputy mayor from its ranks. On Wednesday, three-time Sena corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar was elected as the city's 76th mayor and Hemangi Worlikar, another Sena corporator was picked as the deputy mayor.

This is first time in 20 years that Shiv Sena has both the mayor as well as deputy mayor's post. After the recently concluded BMC elections, Sena emerged as the single largest party by winning 84 seats, a tally that went to 88 after receiving support from four independent candidates.



City's 76th Mayor Vishwanath Mahdeshwar. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

BJP paves path

Sena's path to the mayor's office paved further after former ally BJP withdrew from contention at the very last minute. BJP chose to vote for Mahadeshwar and Worlikar. Out of 84 BJP corporators, 83 voted for the duo, since independent candidate Mumtaz Rahbar Khan chose to remain absent during the voting. Mumtaz was present in BMC, but did not attend the house proceedings.

With BJP's support, while Mahadeshwar got 171 votes against Congress candidate Vitthal Lokare's 31 votes, Worlikar got 166 votes and against Congress candidate Vinni D'souza's 31. Out of 227 corporators, 218 attended; among those conspicuous by their absence were seven corporators from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

During the mayoral polls, nine corporators from the NCP and six from the Samajwadi Party chose to be neutral.

Congratulations in order

Meanwhile, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with son Aaditya and Tejas and senior party leaders Anil Desai, Diwakar Raote reached the BMC headquarters to congratulate newly appointed mayor and deputy mayor.

While addressing the people gathered outside, Uddhav said that the party was never 'scared of anyone', "Mumbai's Marathi manoos and Shiv Sainiks have proven that they have reposed their faith in Shiv Sena and the party will never let them down.

He added, "We have got the direction and we will work for the betterment of the city. We have proved that Shiv Sena will never become the victim of any kind of luring or pressure from any party. This the fifth time that Shiv Sena's mayor is getting elected and this time, even the deputy mayor is ours."

76th Mayor says

Meanwhile, the newly appointed mayor, who is also a school headmaster, promised to follow up with the long-pending dues issues with state government and resolve them as soon as possible so that the BMC's development projects like the coastal road, Goregaon-Mulund link road can be sped up. In his speech, Mahadeshwar said, "I will focus on starting online facilities for registration of new primary schools, renewal of old schools and payment. I will try to bring transparency in the functioning of the education department."