Sena-BJP indulged in scams in Mumbai: Jyotiraditya Scindia



Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday accused Shiv Sena and BJP of indulging in corruption in Briahanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and neglecting development of the city.

Scindia, who participated in a roadshow for the February 21 BMC polls, in suburban Andheri this evening, said Sena and BJP ruled BMC for the last 20 years, but did not transform it.

"Had they wanted, they could have made Mumbai the most beautiful city not only in India, but in the world. However, there was no will to do so," Scindia said. Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam accompanied Scindia in the road show.