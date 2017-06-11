Sena minister Diwakar Raote denies being on govt panel to discuss demands with agitating farmers

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed a high-powered group of ministers to discuss demands with agitating farmers, a Sena minister who is part of the panel, said he was not aware of any such panel in the making.

Sena minister Diwakar Raote (transport) had apparently been drafted into the team led by revenue minister Chandrakant Patil along with other BJP leaders Pandurang Phundkar (agriculture), Sudhir Mungantiwar (finance), Subhash Deshmukh (cooperation) and Girish Mahajan (water resources).

Early this week, the Sena ministers had boycotted the Cabinet meeting on grounds that the CM was taking decisions on the waiver unilaterally, without taking the opinion of his allies into consideration. But, with the committee’s first internal meeting scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Raote has now said that he was not informed by the CM about the panel. Raote is believed to have better knowledge of agriculture than his colleagues because he has led many agitations.

Sources said if he negotiated with farmers on behalf of the government, Sena’s sting against the BJP would become ineffective. The Sena sees his appointment as a political game by Fadnavis.