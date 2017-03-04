Sena minister questions lack of junior ministers, media in Cabinet meetings



Sharing the stage at a book launch brought together Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday evening. Could this bonhomie extend towards the mayor’s seat as well? Pic/Sameer Markande

The Shiv Sena, which is still a part of the state government despite its recently changed equation with long-term ally BJP, has turned the tables on the debate over transparency. Even as the BJP has been harping over lack of transparency in the BMC, Sena minister Diwakar Raote stuck it to CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday after the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting.



Diwakar Raote

When the official business of the Cabinet meeting ended and officers left, the Sena minister posited, “What about making the Cabinet meeting transparent? Would you make it open to junior ministers and media?”

Considering the latent tension in the situation though, the CM kept his cool and responded with a technical, “The Constitution does not allow what you have demanded. Still, I will have to examine the provisions.”

However, not about to give up, sources said the Sena minister pressed on, “If the Constitution does not allow it, then why not change the provisions?” going so far as demanding that the state government make a recommendation to the Centre to bring in such an amendment.

While the demand is not new - Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had sought the same in his speeches while attacking Fadnavis’ aggressive approach - it was the direct confrontation that has ministers sit up and take notice.

Talking to the media, Raote confirmed the demand and added, “Maharashtra is a progressive state and it is known for taking path-breaking decisions. We hope that the state government too thinks on similar lines and brings in transparency in the functioning of the Cabinet meeting.” The CM and his representatives, meanwhile, were unavailable for comment.