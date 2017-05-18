Senate panel invites James Comey to testify



President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Tuesday. Pic/AP

The Senate Intelligence Committee has invited ex-FBI director James Comey to testify, offering him the chance to address reports that President Donald Trump asked him to scuttle the investigation into his ex-NSA Michael Flynn.

The committee also requested that acting FBI director Andrew McCabe hand over any related documents prepared by Comey about his communications with senior White House and Justice Department officials regarding the Russia investigation — including the so-called Comey memo.

Even Jason Chaffetz, the Republican who chairs the House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight, has written to the FBI asking for any notes or recordings that Comey may have kept of his conversations with Trump.