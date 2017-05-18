Senate panel invites James Comey to testify

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on Tuesday. Pic/AP
The Senate Intelligence Committee has invited ex-FBI director James Comey to testify, offering him the chance to address reports that President Donald Trump asked him to scuttle the investigation into his ex-NSA Michael Flynn.
The committee also requested that acting FBI director Andrew McCabe hand over any related documents prepared by Comey about his communications with senior White House and Justice Department officials regarding the Russia investigation — including the so-called Comey memo.
Even Jason Chaffetz, the Republican who chairs the House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight, has written to the FBI asking for any notes or recordings that Comey may have kept of his conversations with Trump.
Israeli intel experts alarmed by Trump leak
Israeli intelligence experts are concerned that Trump's sharing of classified info with Russia may have compromised an Israeli agent but don't expect any long-term consequences for intelligence cooperation. Trump risked the life of the Israeli spy embedded in the IS by sharing classified information with Russia, former US and Israeli officials believe. "The spy provided intelligence involving an active IS plot to bring down a passenger jet en route to the United States, with a bomb hidden in a laptop that US officials believe can get through airport screening machines undetected," ABC News reported.
'Trump didn't pass secrets'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Trump hadn't passed on secrets to Lavrov in last week's meeting in Washington and he could prove it. He said Lavrov was remiss for not passing on what he clarified he believed were non-existent secrets.
UK punters back an early exit for Trump
British gamblers believe Trump is now more likely to leave office before the end of his first term than not, British bookmakers said yesterday, after a week of tumult at the White House. Betfair said that punters had bet more than £5,000 ($6,470) on an early departure for Trump.
