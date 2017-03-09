Senator Tim Kaine's son arrested for protesting against Trump

Washington: US Senator Tim Kaine's 24-year-old son was one of the five people arrested for protesting against US President Donald Trump in Minnesota, a media report said on Wednesday.

According to a report in Pioneer Press, Linwood Michael Kaine, Tim Kaine's youngest son, was released on Tuesday from the Ramsey County Jail where he was kept after he was arrested on Saturday.

The group allegedly invaded a pro-Trump demonstration at the Minnesota state capitol. The group set off a smoke bomb, blew air horns, chanted and whistled. The five were arrested on suspicion of second-degree rioting.

Linwood Kaine said that an officer chased him down but was unsuccessful. He was later sprayed with a chemical irritant and struck by an officer's knee before finally being apprehended and arrested.

The senator later issued a statement: "We love that our children have their own views and concerns about current political issues. They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully."

Tim Kaine served as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election, chosen for his moderate appeal and experience as Virginia's governor, lieutenant governor and mayor of Richmond, Virginia.