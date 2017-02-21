Sengottaiyan to lead Jaya birthday celebrations on February 24

Chennai: AIADMK Presidium Chairman KA Sengottaiyan will lead the 69th birthday celebrations of former party chief and late J Jayalalithaa, on February 24.

AIADMK asked its supporters to pay rich tributes to the late Chief Minister by organising feasts and distribute

welfare measures to the poor, besides keeping portraits of Jayalalithaa decked with flowers for public view and pay tributes to her, a release from the AIADMK headquarters said today.

Sengottaiyan, also Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, will lead his partymen in paying floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa at the party office here, it said.

A souvenir will also be released on the occasion, the release "issued with the approval of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala" said.

Further, the party heaped praises on Jayalalithaa, who had passed away on December 5 last, saying AIADMK had reached great heights due to her sheer hardwork and acumen.

"Amma, who was instrumental for such growth of the party, is not among us today. But her guidance will be

steering us," it added.

Recalling her efforts in uniting the party following the death of its founder MG Ramachandran in 1987, AIADMK said

that at the time of his birth centenary this year, supporters should involve themselves more in public service.