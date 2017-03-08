Senior citizen drugged and robbed in Pune-Mumbai state transport bus

Soon after boarding the bus, 64-year-old is offered spiked chocolates; lands up in hospital

Anwar Alla Rakha Shaikh

A 64-year-old passenger of a Pune-Mumbai state transport bus was allegedly drugged and robbed of his valuables on Tuesday night.

Anwar Alla Rakha Shaikh, a resident of Nagpada, was returning to Mumbai on Tuesday from a visit to his wife and sons in Pune.

According to the Nagpada police, he boarded a bus at Swargate, Pune, and was offered chocolates allegedly laced with sedatives near Lonavla by a co-passenger. He soon lost consciousness. When he came to, he found his gold chain and ring missing. A still dizzy Shaikh got off at the Mumbai Central state transport, and seconds later, he fainted. A passer-by called the police control room, following which the Nagpada police took him to JJ Hospital.

Another passer-by and Shaikh’s acquaintance saw him being taken away and informed his relatives.

Shaikh’s condition worsened early today, following which his brother, Akhtar Shaikh, shifted him to Noor Hospital. He is currently in the hospital’s ICU. "He regained consciousness for a bit, but I couldn’t speak with him," said Akhtar.

Nagpada police are waiting for Shaikh to regain consciousness to throw light on the sequence of events and file a case of poisoning and robbery.