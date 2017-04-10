Senior citizen jumps to death in Virar, blames kin for neglecting him

73-year-old commits suicide by jumping from a skywalk into a pond in Virar; holds his sons and relatives responsible for his action in suicide note, as they were not looking after him



Babunathji Gohil's body was fished out by the police. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 73-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from a skywalk into a pond on Sunday in Virar. Police said they have found a suicide note in which he has held his sons and relatives responsible for his action, as they were not looking after him.

The deceased, Babunathji Gohil, stayed with his two sons and daughters-in-law at Air India colony. On Sunday around 11 am he allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the skywalk into the pond, Tatade talao.

The police said they found the suicide note in his pocket. They said in it he accused his sons, daughters-in-law, and other relatives of not looking after him though he was sick.

He has claimed they did not even give him money to look after himself.

"On the basis of the suicide note we have registered a case of abetment to suicide against his two sons, daughters-in-law and two relatives. There is no arrest yet," said Senior Inspector Younis Shaikh from Virar police station.