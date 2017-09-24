Senior journalist, 92-year-old mum found dead inside Mohali residence

Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found murdered at their residence on Saturday.



(From left) KJâÂÂSingh's murder comes barely a few days after Tripura-based TV journalist Santanu Bhowmick was killed. Journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was killed in Bengaluru on September 5

"While 64-year-old Singh's throat had been slit, his mother, Gurcharan Kaur, was suspected to have been strangled at their Phase 3B2 home," said an official spokesman at the chief minister's office. The Punjab Police has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe the suspected murder, the spokesman added.

"There were injury marks on their necks," said Mohali DSP Alam Vijay Singh.

SSP Kuldeep Chahal said there was no CCTV in the house. He said a car owned by the deceased was also missing.

Singh a former news editor with The Indian Express had also worked for the The Tribune and The Times of India in Chandigarh.

Significantly, two other journalists – Gauri Lankesh and Santanu Bhowmick – were murdered this month.

Expressing outrage, the Indian Journalists Union stro­ngly condemned the murder of Singh and his mother and urged the state government to track down the killers at the earliest.