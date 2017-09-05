Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence

Senior Kannada journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday night by unidentified men at her residence here, police said.

"We learnt that the victim was shot dead from close range when she was standing at her house in Rajarajeswari Nagar (in the suburbs) around 8.00 p.m.," a senior police officer told IANS.

According to witnesses, three bullets were fired at Lankesh's forehead, killing her instantaneously.

"We will set up a special team to investigate the incident," said the official. Lankesh was the editor of the popular Kannda tabloid "Lankesh Patrike".