Senior journalist KJ Singh and mother brutally murdered in Mohali; Punjab sets up SIT

Senior journalist K.J. Singh and his aged mother were found brutally murdered in their residence in Mohali town of Punjab, adjoining Chandigarh, on Saturday, police said.

Both victims were attacked by their assailants in their corner house in Phase 3 B2 of Mohali, 10 km from here. Police said that Singh's mother, Gurcharan Kaur, 92, was strangulated.

Singh, 66, was stabbed in the stomach and his throat was also slit with a sharp-edged weapon. He was killed in a brutal manner by the attackers.

Acting on a directive from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the Punjab Police has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under Inspector General (Crime) to probe the murder.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon when their maid came to the house but no one answered the bell. Police sources said that the murder could have taken place around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The motive behind the double murder is still not known. The house was found ransacked and some items were missing.

Singh's car was also taken away by the assailants.

Singh, a bachelor, had remained Chief News Editor of The Tribune. He was earlier News Editor with the Times of India and had been with the Indian Express previously.