Senior Journalist terms Kamal Haasan's 'Hindu terror' remark 'publicity stunt'

Senior Journalist S. Venkatraman on Saturday slammed actor Kamal Haasan for his 'Hindu terror' remark, saying that it wa a mere publicity stunt. A case has been filed under section 500, 511, 298, 295(a) and 505(c) of IPC against the actor over his column in Ananda Vikatan, a Tamil weekly.



Kamal Haasan

Speaking to ANI, Venkatraman said, 'The case on Kamal Haasan will be heard in Court today. Seems like, by writing the article of a magazine he has hurt the sentiments of the people and has caused racial hatred between two communities. I would not like to comment much on this now as the court will decide on it. But this whole ruckus looks like a publicity stunt for the actor, who is making headlines before his 64th birthday'.

'Also, there are rumours that on his birthday he would be announcing the news of him entering politics. So before he formally does that any publicity will be welcomed for the people,' he said.

Haasan, in his column, wrote, "In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but they would hold a dialogue with the opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and what they stated to do is use muscle power. They started indulging in violence."

"The right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well," wrote the Tamil film icon. Haasan's remark drew flaw from various quarters, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).