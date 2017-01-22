Senior railway officer booked for money laundering in Mumbai



Representation pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KL Bhoyar, assistant commercial manager, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Bhoyar was earlier booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly exchanging demonetised currency notes worth Rs 8.22 lakh with new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and the legal tender of Rs 100 notes, between November 9 and 17. The demonetised notes were being exchanged with those that were being collected at the cash counters in CST, Kalyan and Thane railway stations. Soon after being booked by the CBI, Bhoyar was suspended from service.

“We have registered a PMLA case against him for suspected laundering of nearly Rs 25 lakh," a high ranking ED official told mid-day. "He was allegedly making his subordinates bring him Rs 100 notes, so he could convert his black money into white. But one of them alerted the CBI and the scam was unearthed," added the official. The whistle-blower works as chief cashier at CST who filed two reports in the matter where she provided details about the scam, disclosing the total money that was exchanged from the booking counters.