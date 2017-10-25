The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.



The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 32,995.28 points touched a high of 33,117.33 points and a low of 32,950.45 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 32,607.34 points.

The Sensex is trading at 32,905.08 points up by 297.74 points or 0.91 percent.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,321.15 points after closing at 10,207.70 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,324.95 points in the morning.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)