Separate quakes hit Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura

Represenational pictures
Agartala: Two separate quakes of varying magnitude hit India's northeastern region and Bangladesh on Saturday. There was no report of any major damage, officials said.
The first tremor of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale with its epicentre at Dibang Valley in north Arunachal Pradesh was recorded at 5.30 a.m.
While, the second quake of magnitude 4.0 with its epicentre in northern Tripura was recorded at 12.32 p.m.
"The two quakes hit most states of the northeastern region," Tripura Disaster Management Control Centre in-charge Sarat Das told IANS.
He said that the depth of the first quake was measured at 10 km while the depth of the subsequent one was measured at 33 km.
Experts consider India's mountainous northeast the sixth major quake-prone belt in the world.
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Shamita Shetty at Mumbai airport
Photos: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt promote 'Badri...' on 'Dil Hai Hindustani'
In pictures: 15 facts about kissing that will surprise you
Photos: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at cafe in Bandra
Photos: Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan at event
0 Comments