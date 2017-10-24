India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in September totalled Rs 92,150 crore and were collected from 42.91 lakh businesses, the government announced on Tuesday."The total revenue in GST regime under different heads (up to October 23) for September 2017 is Rs 92,150 crore," a Finance Ministry statement said here. Of this, Rs 14,042 crore is on account of Central GST, and Rs 21,172 crore as State GST.

Representational Picture

Integrated GST collections stood at Rs 48,948 crore, of which Rs 23,951 crore came from imports. The government also said that the Compensation Cess was Rs 7,988 crore, of which Rs 722 crore was from imports in September. Till Monday, 42.91 lakh business entities had filed September's initial GSTR-3B return, which is basic self-assessment of sales and purchase, the statement added. Over Rs 95,000 crore was collected through GST during July, the first month of its implementation, while the figure for August was over Rs 91,000 crore. Earlier on Tuesday, the government waived the penalty for filing late returns for August and September.

"To facilitate taxpayers, late fee on the filing of GSTR-3B for August and September has been waived. Late fee paid will be credited back to taxpayer ledger," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced in a tweet. Late fee of Rs 200 per day was being charged from businesses. For August, only 55 per cent of businesses had filed returns till September 25. September 20 was the last date to file the GSTR-3B. For September, the last date to file GSTR-3B was October 20. GSTR-3B is a summary return of details of outward supplies, inward supplies, credit and payment of tax.