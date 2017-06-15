Sessions' four stages of grief at Senate hearing



Jeff Sessions. Pic/AFP

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a close aide of President Donald Trump, has vehemently denied any role in Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US polls and dismissed accusations that he discussed such an effort with Russian officials as an "appalling and detestable lie".

Sessions appeared before the Senate intelligence committee as part of its investigation into possible ties between Trump campaign officials and Russia. He angered Democrats on the panel by refusing to answer questions about conversations with President Donald Trump. "Let me state this clearly, colleagues. I have never met with or had any conversation with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States," Sessions told members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during a hearing on Russia. "Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign," he said. Sessions said Russian interference with America's democratic processes can never be tolerated.