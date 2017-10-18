Overcharging passengers was slowly turning into a good business for railway vendors, but a sudden inspection by officials of the Legal Metrology Department at various railway stations on Monday, shattered their dreams. The inspection was carried out after the department received seven complaints against the vendors at Grant Road, Dadar, Bandra and Mumbai Central for charging higher than the MRP and for erasing the prices mentioned on the products. Sources in the department said that passengers have also complained about non-compliance of commodity rules for the packaged goods.



Cases have been registered against retailers at Grant Road, Dadar, Bandra and Mumbai Central railway stations. Pic/Atul Kamble

Speaking to mid-day, Amitabh Gupta, additional DG and controller of Legal Metrology, said, “We inspected several stations on Monday. Seven cases have been registered against retailers at Grant Road, Dadar, Bandra and Mumbai Central, for erasing MRP, overcharging and for not providing the required details of products.”

He further mentioned that passengers could register complaints with them directly through their helpline number 022-22622022 or on their WhatsApp number 9869691666.

“When we receive a complaint, we first have to check its authenticity. Hence, the officials inspected the premises and accordingly registered the cases. If a vendor is found violating the rules, his licence may also be suspended,” added Gupta.

Even after repeated attempts to contact railway spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar, he did not respond.

