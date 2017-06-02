Seven held in Delhi, 34 kg ganja, firearms seized



Representation pic

Seven persons have been arrested and six guns and 34.25 kg ganja (marijuana) seized during a 19-hour special patrolling here, police said. Police conduced the patrolling from 4.00 a.m to 11.00 p.m in Seemapuri area of Shahdara in east Delhi on May 30 to keep a check on crime.

"Police arrested two arms and drugs suppliers and recovered 34.25 kg of ganja, two automatic pistols, four live cartridges, a Polo car and Rs 50,000 in cash," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said. The accused have been identified as Azim Qureshi of Uttar Pradesh and Feroz of Dehi.

"During interrogation, accused Azim revealed that he is a drug peddler and has been involved in the supply of ganja for the past three years," Prasad said. Police said that the accused used to keep weapons with them to terrorise people to maintain their supremacy in the area. They used to purchase ganja for Rs 5,500 a kg and split it into 300 small packets and sold each for Rs 50, police said.