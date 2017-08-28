Seven killed in accidents during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Andhra Pradeh



Representation pic

At least seven people were killed and three injured in separate accidents during Ganesh festivities in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said. While four people were killed in Prakasam district, two died in Nellore districts and one in Kurnool. The accidents occurred during idol immersion processions.

Four youth were killed and one injured in the collision between two motorbikes in Prakasam's Etamukkala beach area. According to police, the youth were riding the bikes at high speed and they collided head-on. While two died on the spot, two others succumbed at a hospital.

Two youth were electrocuted during Ganesh procession in Nellore. The youth came in contact with a live wire and died on the spot. Two others were injured. Another person died when a Ganesh idol fell on him during immersion near Kalvabugga in Kurnool.