Seven Mumbai hospitals in the line of fire for overcharging patients

Cases have been filed against prominent private institutions across Mumbai that were found to be in violation of prescribed norms and overcharging patients for supplies

Seven prominent private hospitals in the city are in the dock after cases have been registered against them by the Legal Metrology Organisation (LMO) for allegedly selling packaged medical supplies, goods and equipment at far more than MRP and for flouting various rules and norms under the Legal Metrology Act.

According to the department, seven hospitals — Lilavati (Bandra), Fortis (Mulund), Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani (Andheri), Asian Heart Institute (Bandra), HN Reliance Foundation (Girgaon), Hiranandani (Powai) and Global Hospitals (Parel) — were inspected and found violating the norms prescribed.

These violations were mainly pertaining to the packaged commodities like angiography catheter, Euretic Euroworld, fabric natural fiber, IV catheter, guide wire, breathing circuit, limbo single limbo anesthesia, Handson gloves and blood collector.

LMD officials said these commodities do not conform to the declarations as per the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules, 2011. Legal action was therefore initiated.