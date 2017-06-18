Seven sailors missing in US Navy ship crash off Japan



The damaged guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald; (right)âÂÂthe container that collided with the US Navy ship. Pics/AFP/AP

Seven crew on a US destroyer were missing and their commander injured today after their Navy destroyer collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship off the coast of Japan, with the badly damaged US vessel partially flooded. Two others were hurt along with the USS Fitzgerald’s commanding officer Bryce Benson, the military said.

"Two sailors, in addition to the commanding officer, have been medically evacuated from USS Fitzgerald to US Naval Hospital Yokosuka for lacerations and bruises," it added. "There are seven sailors unaccounted for; the ship and the Japanese Coast Guard continues to search for them."

The collision between the US guided missile destroyer and the ACX Crystal took place off the coast of the Izu peninsula southwest of Tokyo, the US Navy and Japan’s coastguard said. "We are currently searching for the missing individuals," a coastguard spokesman said.

2 No. of people injured along with the vessel’s commanding officer