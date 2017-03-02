Several parts of Mumbai to face water cuts on March 4



Representational picture

The BMC is planning to undertake replacement work of 1200 mm dia BFV (Butter Fly Value) at Pumping Station at Bhandup Complex. According to The Times of India, the proposed task will be carried out from 9am on March 4 till 1am on March 5, which amounts to about 16 hours.

This will result in 20 per cent water cuts in South Mumbai, namely at, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Tardeo, Girgaum, Walkeshwar, Worli, Lower Parel, Dadar, Mahim and Shivaji Park. Additional, the whole of western suburbs i.e. from Bandra to Dahisar will also be affected.

Civic body officials have requested citizens to store sufficient amount of water day before.