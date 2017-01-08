Several terror plots foiled due to Indo-US cooperation: WH From Lalit K Jha

Washington: Describing the counter-terrorism cooperation between India and the US under the eight years of Obama Administration as "incredibly successful", a top US official has said this has not only "diminished the threat" of terrorism in the two countries, but also foiled several terror plots.

"I can tell you quite definitively that due to our partnerships, several terrorism plots were foiled.

Indian lives and American lives were saved because of this partnership," said Peter Lavoy, Senior Director for South Asian Affairs at the National Security Council, White House. "So it's a very significant development and I think, it can continue," Lavoy told PTI.

On India not becoming a member of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) under the watch of US President Barack Obama, Lavoy expressed hope that it would be granted membership of the elite group "not before too long" as work is in progress. "So, are we disappointed that India has not become a member (of NSG) so far? Yes, probably. But we also recognise that the NSG has to work through the procedures and its own other standings on how to consider non-NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) membership into the NSG.

"So, that's not a trivial issue. But we would hope that there India would be granted membership not before too long," he said answering a question on India being unable to become a member of NSG mainly due to the opposition from China.

He said that under the Obama Administration, which took over the reins of the country a few months after 26/11, counter-terrorism cooperation between the two countries have reached a new height in the last eight years.

"I think, the partnership with India, in combating terrorism has really been incredibly successful," he said, adding that the two countries now have dialogues on counter- terrorism at multiple levels.

Lavoy said the US remains concerned about al-Qaeda, though the outfit's activities in the Af-Pak region have been significantly disrupted because of continuous efforts.

"We (also) remain concerned about ISIL. This is something that President Obama has talked about in his State of the Union and other addresses on the threat that both of these groups pose to the United States.

"And we would continue to take steps to counter them. We expect that those policies would continue. This is bipartisan in the vital interest to the United States," he said, adding that cooperation on counter-terrorism issues "diminished the threat" to the two countries and is of incredible importance.

"I would highlight that US-India consultations about terrorist threats not only that are against India or the United States but throughout the region is an important

hallmark and feature of our new and expanded counter-terrorism cooperation," Lavoy said.

He also said the US does think that "any regional dialogue between India, Pakistan for including Afghanistan and others to counter terrorism would be desirable".

"Terrorism is a threat to all of us and no country will be safe, unless terrorism is irradiated in every other country, especially in the neighbourhood," Lavoy said.