Several trapped in China hotel fire

Beijing: Unknown number of people were trapped as a fire broke out in a hotel in China's Jiangxi province on Saturday, firefighters said.

The fire was spotted on the second floor of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in Nanchang, Xinhua news agency quoted firefighters as saying.

More than 10 construction workers were working on a decoration project when the fire erupted, said a woman who escaped the blaze.

A man who broke the window to jump from the second floor was injured and rushed to hospital.

The four-storey hotel is connected to a 24-storey apartment building, where people are also found trapped.

About 10 fire tenders were dousing the flames.