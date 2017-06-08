Severe weather with massive windstorms, lightning kills 7 in Jammu



Heavy damages at Kauri bridge construction site after a storm in Reasi in Jammu on Wednesday. Pic/PTI



Seven people were killed, dozens of cattle perished and hundreds of houses damaged in massive windstorms and lightning here in Jammu and Kashmir.

Damage to houses, electric department infrastructure including transformers and poles were reported from Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Samba districts due to the severe weather conditions late on Wednesday evening.

Three persons were killed in Laap village, while one in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district due to tree falling, an official said.

"Over 200 houses have been damaged in the district by windstorm," the official added.

Two persons, including a father and his daughter were killed in Rajouri district.

Lightning also killed dozens of cattle in the district.

One person was killed by lightning in Reasi district, the authorities said.

Dozens of sheep and goats have also perished in the Udhampur district.

Damage estimates in these districts were being prepared by field staff for emergency relief to the affected families.

Authorities said restoration of electricity in these areas would take some time given the scale of damage to transformers and transmission lines.