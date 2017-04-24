Sex clip on Mumbai cult leader's phone leads cops to Delhi

Mumbai crime branch has found a sex clip on Shifu Sunkriti cult leader Sunil Kulkarni's phone and pen drive, while searching his apartment in Bandra. According to Hindustan Times, the phone and other seized material have been sent to the state forensic laboratory in Kalina.

Police suspect that the couple in the sex clip are Delhi residents, where Kulkarni had lived for some time. A team has been sent to his residence at the nation's capital for further investigations.

Furthermore, several medicines have also been recovered, which were allegedly administered on the women, who Kulkarni made to join his cult.

The statements of the sisters from Malad, who were allegedly 'brainwashed' into leaving their homes by Kulkarni will also be recorded. Their parents allege in a petition to the Bombay High Court that the Shifu Sunkriti cult leader had 'entrapped' their daughters.

The Bombay high court (HC) also came down heavily on the police for not taking the complaints of the parents seriously. The cops were directed by the HC to register an FIR and take "serious effort" to trace the accused.

Sunil Kulkarni has been granted bail after being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Malad Police have also booked him under, sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence), 370 (trafficking), 292 (sale of obscene books act), 420 (cheating) Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Information Technology Act.