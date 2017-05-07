Sex geek teaches couples lovemaking skills while watching them

Kenneth Play. All pics/Facebook

You have heard of cooking class, knitting classes and wide range of other teaching skills but this man is actually teaching couples how to improve their skills in bedroom.

Meet Kenneth Play, who charges £800 (Rs 66,000) to come to your home, watch you and your partner get intimate, and instruct you on how to improve your technique.

Games Play plays.

Play, who is based in New York is a former personal fitness instructor who has now turned sex guru three years ago. "What I offer is not that much different from watching Martha Stewart teach you how to cook. I start out with a demonstration and the process is all about consent," Play told The Sun.

Kenneth got his start after his first sex party in Chicago where he had gone with woman he met online, hoping to learn the best sex practices. He then attended a lot of parties, where he had a lot of sex and watched other people have a lot of sex.

Play at 'Play'

The self-professed 'sex geek' said that his private sessions, which he dubs 'Play Labs', take place in the comfort of people’s home and last up to three to four hours. His sessions usually starts with a chat where he finds out more about the couple's personal lives. After this, they head to the bedroom to start the practical side of the Play Lab, where he teaches them the skills they wish to learn.

Does he get physically intimate with his clients? No, comes the answer. He brings in another partner or demonstartes on a doll.