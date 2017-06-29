Sex racket busted in Gurgaon, 10 women among 11 held 

The Gurgaon police has busted a sex racket being run under the guise of spas in Gurgaon with the arrest of 10 women and a man from different spa centres.

Acting on a tip-off, three police teams raided the spas located in three malls and arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in flesh trade, Gurgaon police PRO Manish Sehgal said.



Cases under the provisions of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act 1956 have been registered against all accused in at DLF Phase-I, Phase-II and Sector-29 police stations. Further investigation of the cases was underway, he added.



The police teams also checked pubs and bars operating late in the night here. They also warned pubs and bars' management that their permit will be cancelled if they are found open after the deadline.