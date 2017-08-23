Shabana Azmi: I welcome the Supreme Court verdict on instant triple talaq



Shabana Azmi, actor

The fight against triple talaq has been waged by very brave Muslim women such as Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan members. They have brought the issue centre stage. So when, in 2016, Shayara Bano petitioned the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the practices of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy, several women's groups emerged from the community such as Awaaz-e-Niswaan, Sahiyar, Muslim Mahila Manch, Pehchan, Muhim, Parvaaz Sangathan, and, more recently, Bebaak Collective.

They joined forces and articulated a new radical politics, at one with progressive and feminist groups. It was a demonstration of the support system created by the women's movement over the past three decades.

I welcome the Supreme Court verdict on instant triple talaq because it is patently anti-women and unjust. It does not have sanction in the Quran and has been banned in over 20 Muslim countries and has no place in a secular India.

