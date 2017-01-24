Shah Rukh fans flay 'communal' BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for comparing SRK to Dawood

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans want senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to leave India after the politico targetted the Bollywood superstar and compared him to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim



BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is no stranger to controversy and has time and again spewed venom on social media and in public. He has a penchant for stoking rows with his controversial and insensitive comments and he's at it again.

After attacking Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan during the release of his film 'Dangal, Tuesday saw the former MP minister slam another star. This time his target was Shah Rukh Khan. The JP leader even compared SRK to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The BJP leader's reaction came after the death of a person at the Vadodara railway station during the promotional tour of the actor's movie "Raees".



A social activist, Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, died, and two others were injured as the crowd went berserk to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan at the Vadodara railway station. The actor was en route from Mumbai to Delhi on board the August Kranti Rajdhani Express promoting his film 'Raees'.



Commenting on the incident, Vijayvargiya on Tuesday told reporters: "If Dawood Ibrahim comes on street, there would be a crowd to see him ... You can't gauge the popularity on the basis of crowd. I will not comment further... People have understood what it means."

Vijayvargiya also gave the incident a political twist when on Tuesday, he tweeted an image reading: "If one is 'kaabil', even a 'chaiwalah' can become a Prime Minister. Otherwise even a 'raees' born with a silver spoon wears torn clothes."

On January 21, Vijayvargiya had tweeted: "Now it's the turn of the country's 'kaabil' citizens. No 'Raees' can take away merit from the 'kaabil'."

"The Raees that couldn't be of its own country is of no good, and we should all support a 'kaabil' patriot."

He also decided to take the opportunity to take a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He tweeted that "And 'Kaabil' (worthy) Indians are always better than 'Raees' (rich) people from abroad."

Attempting to play down the controversy surrounding Vijayvargiya’s tweet, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC clarified that it did not mention either Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan. She tweeted, “No where is there a mention of @iamsrk or @iHrithik the reference to context is clearly to #NoteBandi so let’s not create a controversy.” The tweet was for some reason deleted later on.

Hindu right wing activists have in the past targeted the Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan. Vijayvargiya has himself targetted Aamir’s recent blockbuster 'Dangal'. Vijayvargiya had asked his supporters to boycott the movie, because of Aamir's comments about growing religious intolerance in India.

“When anybody says that intolerance is rising in our society, then it makes me a little angry. Then he has to be treated. His treatment is very necessary. One (Shah Rukh Khan) has been treated while other (Aamir) still needs treatment,” Vijayvargiya had said at the time.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, 'Raees' was at the centre of a controversy for casting Pakistan actor Mahira Khan. Mahira plays the 51-year-old actor's love interest in the film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a police officer.

Post Karan Johars 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', the SRK-starrer will be the second big film to be released after Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) called for a ban on Pakistani artistes in wake of Uri attacks.

Both "Raees" and "Kaabil" are set to release on January 25. Shah Rukh had also met the MNS chief to avoid any pre-release trouble due to Mahira's presence in the movie.

"There is a new tradition of promoting films. The promoters should at least take care of public convenience. If they promote films in railways, the common people will suffer. Even if Dawood appears in public, crowd will come out. So we cannot gauge the popularity (of people), at least, on the basis of crowd," Vijayvargiya, also a Madhya Pradesh Minister, said.

He said public convenience should be kept in mind and films should be promoted without causing trouble to people.

When asked about his earlier tweet supporting 'Kaabil', which stars Hritik Roshan, Vijayvargiya said, "Those for whom the message was meant have understood".

The BJP leader’s tweet evoked a sharp response from Twitterati with some accusing him of giving it a communal hue and others wanting him to leave India.

