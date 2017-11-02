Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is also reason for thieves to celebrate

Even as Shah Rukh Khan rang in his 52nd birthday last night with a celebration at his farmhouse in Alibaug, closer home, outside his Bandra residence, Mannat, thieves made good of the opportunity, escaping with nearly 30 mobile phones of unsuspecting fans. The fans had gathered outside to wish the star.



Fans from across India gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow last night, to ring in his 52nd birthday. Pics/Satej Shinde



Around 3,000 SRK fans from across the state and India had thronged Mannat just before midnight to bring in the star's birthday, which falls today. Nobody, however, was aware that Khan had taken off earlier in the day to Alibaug with wife Gauri and select close friends. A group of youngsters even sported T-shirts with Khan's photograph printed on it. However, instead of catching a glimpse of the star waving at them, they were in for another unexpected surprise as several of them reportedly lost their valuables.





According to the Bandra police, nearly 30 fans lost their mobile phones last night. Nanded-based Shrinivas Pankavade, 18, was one among the many unlucky fans. "Somewhere around 12.05 am, a car drove into Mannat. A few people thought it was Khan, but it was actually cricketer Irfan Pathan. However, the crowd went ballistic. Everyone came rushing towards the bungalow. Before I could even realise, someone stole my iPhone 6," he said.



Vaibhav Jagtap, police sub-inspector, Bandra police



Fans Zuber Jamadar, 26, Ankit Sahu, 26, and Abdul Shake, 20, also lost phones worth Rs 20,000, R40,000 and Rs 17,000 respectively. Sources revealed that the Bandra police detained three to four people in the wee hours night. Another officer said that as many as 30 people are likely to have had their mobiles or other valuables stolen, but many haven't come forward to file a complaint yet. Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed near Bandstand and outside SRK's bungalow to trace the accused.