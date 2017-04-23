Shaina NC lodges FIR against obscene Facebook troller



Shaina NC

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and fashion designer Shaina NC on Saturday registered an FIR with the Malabar Hill police station after a man claiming affiliation to AIMIM commented in an obscene manner on a post on her Facebook wall. The accused has been identified as one Shaikh Azmal Azmi from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.



Shaikh Azmal Azmi his comment on Shaina's Facebook wall

Sources said that the BJP leader on Friday had put a post on her Facebook wall informing her friends and followers about the timing of a news piece on her political career on a news channel. The accused commented on this using abusive language, said a police officer.

Shaina confirmed the development to mid-day and said, "The mentality of some people in our country cannot be changed. I appeal to girls and women to not to be afraid of such elements and come forward and report matters to police."

The Malabar Hill police have booked the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and are likely to take assistance from BKC Cyber Police Station to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the accused person. In March this year, Shaina had lodged another complaint after an activist from the BJP Varanasi unit had sent her lewd messages on her WhatsApp number. The accused was later arrested by the police.

AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan said, "I saw tweets against Shaina NC which are very serious and derogatory in nature. I don't recollect this person (who abused Shaina) is our party worker. If we get to know that accused is associated with the party, then we will surely take action against him. Shaina NC should file a complaint against him."