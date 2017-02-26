Shaken, not stirred: 'Not afraid of ABVP', state DU's students



Delhi University students during an agitation demanding arrest of ABVP members for the clash at Ramjas College last week. Pic/PTI



New Delhi: Days after Delhi University's Ramjas College saw violent clashes, a Lady Sri Ram College student who is a Kargil martyr's daughter has initiated a social media camp­a­ign, "I am not scared of ABVP", which has gone viral.



Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #Students­AgainstABVP".





"The brutal attack on innocent students by ABVP is very disturbing and should be stopped. It was not an attack on protesters, but an attack on every notion of democracy that is held dear in every Indian's heart. It is an attack on ideals, morals, freedom and rights of every person born to this nation," she wrote.



Kaur's peers started sharing the post, prompting students from various universities acr­oss India to change their profi­le pictures with the same placard, as the initiative went viral. Kaur's Facebook post so far has 2,100 reactions, 3,456 shares and 542 comments.



Ramjas College on Wednesday witnessed clashes betw­e­en members of AISA and ABVP. Gurmehar in tweets on Saturday clarified that she supports the freedom of speech but not anti-national slogans.



Delhi Commission for Wo­men has ordered an enquiry into the alleged attacks on women by cops.



3,456

No. of times Gurmehar's post (above) has been shared on FB